Kallum Watkins and Chris Atkin out of Salford Red Devils team amid player unrest

KALLUM WATKINS and Chris Atkin have pulled out of Salford Red Devils’ team for their clash against Wigan Warriors.

The pair do not feature amid continued player unrest at the financially struggling club.

Players received their March wages a day later than expected, the second consecutive month that there has been a delay in payments since a takeover of the club.

Salford did not train on Friday as they waited to receive wages, and neither Watkins nor Atkin took part in captain’s run the following day ahead of Wigan.

Chris Hill and youngster Scott Egan have been called up in their places to give coach Paul Rowley a team of 17.

George Hill and Jonny Vaughan will make their debuts are signing on loan from Castleford Tigers and St Helens respectively, while Tiaki Chan is playing against his parent club.

Jayden Nikorima (hamstring) has joined the list of players absent through injury while Nene Macdonald, Sam Davis and Ben Hellewell are fit but cannot play due to Salford’s reduced salary cap.