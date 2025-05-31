Willie Peters explains decision to rest key Hull KR man ahead of ‘special’ final

HULL KR boss Willie Peters knows this is a “special time” as his men prepare for the Challenge Cup final against Warrington Wolves on the back of staying top of Super League.

Rovers remain two points clear of Wigan Warriors at the top of the table after their impressive win over St Helens, ahead of the showpiece occasion against Sam Burgess’ men at Wembley.

Peters said: “It’s a special time, there’s no doubt about that. To watch it last year hurt because we were part of it the year before but it also hurts when you lose. You are going to get your most enjoyment off the back of a win.”

Reflecting on the win over Saints, he said: “I’m really pleased and proud of the players.

“You need to play well against St Helens, you need to be physical and you need to have the right mental approach and we had all those things.

“Next weekend is a different approach again in terms of our selection because we have got Arthur (Mourgue) and Noah Booth cup-tied and we’ve still got our injuries and stuff like that, so it sort of picks itself next weekend. There’ll be changes from what this game was.”

Explaining the decision to rest Dean Hadley against St Helens, Peters said: “If he had another (disciplinary) charge then he could have been out for next weekend.

“We said that we always wanted to pick our strongest team but we needed to be smart as well, I suppose, in our approach in terms of not taking a risk with Dean.”