Warrington Wolves overcome big Marc Sneyd blow to beat St Helens

WARRINGTON WOLVES 32 ST HELENS 18
KASEY SMITH, Halliwell Jones Stadium, Thursday
MATTY ASHTON scored a hat-trick as Warrington earned their third straight win over St Helens this season.
It was a more consistent showing from the Wolves, who were dangerous in attack, but it was their ability to overcome adversity — both in terms of injuries and the challenges posed by Saints — which earned them the two points.
They were without their main playmaker George Williams and also lost Marc Sneyd at half-time , with coach Sam Burgess revealing post-match that Sneyd suffered a fractured eye socket.
Ashton also failed an HIA in the second half so Ewan Irwin, the 18th man, made his debut. Despite this, Warrington were not nullified.
Paul Wellens also made some bold calls with George Whitby again selected ahead of club captain Jonny Lomax, who had to settle for being the 18th man.
The young halfback showed glimpses of what he is capable of, but Saints, as a collective, threw away a number of opportunities and did not do enough to threaten Warrington for long enough periods.
Neither side was flawless, and it was no surprise to see both teams capitalising on each other’s basic mistakes – highlighting that they still have work to do if they are to challenge at the end of the year.
Warrington found themselves one score up after a chaotic sequence, stemming from a wild Curtis Sironen offload and a subsequent Alex Walmsley knock-on, ten metres from their own line. That allowed Toby King to strike down the left edge, direct from the scrum but Sneyd couldn’t add the two.
Off the back of more basic Saints errors, Sneyd kicked a 40/20 which allowed them to add to their score through Ashton with Sneyd, this time, slotting the conversion.
But the next phase would have infuriated coach Sam Burgess when some Wolves miscommunication allowed Saints the ball back from the kick restart when it bounced in and out of the field.
And there was an immediate response after quick hands between Whitby and Sailor allowed Jon Bennison the time and space to cross over in the right corner.
Then a loose Sneyd pass bamboozled the Saints defenders and King was alert as he laid one to Ashton who pounced for his second try.
Two Lachlan Fitzgibbon errors allowed St Helens to go within two points of levelling at the break with Percival going over twice shortly before the half-time hooter.
Minutes after the break, Ben Currie — taking over Sneyd’s duties following his failed HIA – delivered an accurate floated pass that allowed Ashton to complete his hat-trick with his acrobatics in the corner giving the Wolves a firmer cushion.
Warrington survived an almighty scare on the hour mark, when Saints sustained pressure on their line would have resulted in a Percival hat-trick, off a Sailor grubber, but for the intervention of video referee Tom Grant.
Rodrick Tai finally got his reward for his earlier hard work when he stumbled through to score after Thewlis broke away down the right wing.
Wolves, in the ascendancy, were hungry for more and it was Matt Dufty who broke through to further extend the advantage.
Saints scored a consolation when Bennison crossed over but it was too late to threaten Warrington.
GAMESTAR: Rodrick Tai was a highlight for Warrington in defence and attack.
GAMEBREAKER: Josh Thewlis’ breakaway, just moments after he missed a penalty, and Tai’s subsequent try killed off Saints’ momentum.
HIGHLIGHT REEL: Matty Ashton’s diving effort to complete his hat-trick was a first-class finish from the winger.
ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS
3 pts Rodrick Tai (Warrington)
2 pts Ben Currie (Warrington)
1 pt Marc Sneyd (Warrington)
MATCHFACTS
WOLVES
1 Matt Dufty
2 Josh Thewlis
4 Rodrick Tai
3 Toby King
5 Matty Ashton
9 Danny Walker
35 Marc Sneyd
13 Luke Yates
14 Sam Powell
10 Paul Vaughan
26 Dan Russell
12 Lachlan Fitzgibbon
11 Ben Currie
Subs (all used)
15 Joe Philbin
17 Jordy Crowther
16 Zane Musgrove
8 James Harrison
18th man (used)
36 Ewan Irwin (D)
Also in 21-man squad
19 Stefan Ratchford
21 Adam Holroyd
24 Max Wood
Tries: King (14), Ashton (22, 27, 45), Tai (64), Dufty (68)
Goals: Sneyd 2/3, Josh Thewlis 2/4
SAINTS
6 Tristan Sailor
5 Jon Bennison
29 Dayon Sambou
4 Mark Percival
20 Lewis Murphy
1 Jack Welsby
27 George Whitby
8 Alex Walmsley
9 Daryl Clark
10 Matty Lees
11 Curtis Sironen
16 Matt Whitley
13 Morgan Knowles
Subs (all used)
14 Moses Mbye
17 Agnatius Paasi
19 George Delaney
21 Noah Stephens
18th man (not used)
7 Jonny Lomax
Also in 21-man squad
22 Ben Davies
23 Jake Burns
30 Owen Dagnall
Tries: Bennison (25, 74), Percival (32, 38)
Goals: Whitby 1/4
SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 10-0, 10-4, 16-4, 16-8, 16-14; 20-14, 26-14, 32-14, 32-18
Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match
Wolves: Rodrick Tai; Saints: Mark Percival
Penalty count: 2-2
Half-time: 16-14
Referee: Liam Moore
Attendance: 10,214