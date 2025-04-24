Warrington Wolves overcome big Marc Sneyd blow to beat St Helens

WARRINGTON WOLVES 32 ST HELENS​​ 18

KASEY SMITH, Halliwell Jones Stadium, Thursday

MATTY ASHTON scored a hat-trick as Warrington earned their third straight win over St Helens this season.

It was a more consistent showing from the Wolves, who were dangerous in attack, but it was their ability to overcome adversity — both in terms of injuries and the challenges posed by Saints — which earned them the two points.

They were without their main playmaker George Williams and also lost Marc Sneyd at half-time , with coach Sam Burgess revealing post-match that Sneyd suffered a fractured eye socket.

Ashton also failed an HIA in the second half so Ewan Irwin, the 18th man, made his debut. Despite this, Warrington were not nullified.

Paul Wellens also made some bold calls with George Whitby again selected ahead of club captain Jonny Lomax, who had to settle for being the 18th man.

The young halfback showed glimpses of what he is capable of, but Saints, as a collective, threw away a number of opportunities and did not do enough to threaten Warrington for long enough periods.

Neither side was flawless, and it was no surprise to see both teams capitalising on each other’s basic mistakes – highlighting that they still have work to do if they are to challenge at the end of the year.

Warrington found themselves one score up after a chaotic sequence, stemming from a wild Curtis Sironen offload and a subsequent Alex Walmsley knock-on, ten metres from their own line. That allowed Toby King to strike down the left edge, direct from the scrum but Sneyd couldn’t add the two.

Off the back of more basic Saints errors, Sneyd kicked a 40/20 which allowed them to add to their score through Ashton with Sneyd, this time, slotting the conversion.

But the next phase would have infuriated coach Sam Burgess when some Wolves miscommunication allowed Saints the ball back from the kick restart when it bounced in and out of the field.

And there was an immediate response after quick hands between Whitby and Sailor allowed Jon Bennison the time and space to cross over in the right corner.

Then a loose Sneyd pass bamboozled the Saints defenders and King was alert as he laid one to Ashton who pounced for his second try.

Two Lachlan Fitzgibbon errors allowed St Helens to go within two points of levelling at the break with Percival going over twice shortly before the half-time hooter.

Minutes after the break, Ben Currie — taking over Sneyd’s duties following his failed HIA – delivered an accurate floated pass that allowed Ashton to complete his hat-trick with his acrobatics in the corner giving the Wolves a firmer cushion.

Warrington survived an almighty scare on the hour mark, when Saints sustained pressure on their line would have resulted in a Percival hat-trick, off a Sailor grubber, but for the intervention of video referee Tom Grant.

Rodrick Tai finally got his reward for his earlier hard work when he stumbled through to score after Thewlis broke away down the right wing.

Wolves, in the ascendancy, were hungry for more and it was Matt Dufty who broke through to further extend the advantage.

Saints scored a consolation when Bennison crossed over but it was too late to threaten Warrington.

GAMESTAR: Rodrick Tai was a highlight for Warrington in defence and attack.

GAMEBREAKER: Josh Thewlis’ breakaway, just moments after he missed a penalty, and Tai’s subsequent try killed off Saints’ momentum.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Matty Ashton’s diving effort to complete his hat-trick was a first-class finish from the winger.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Rodrick Tai (Warrington)

2 pts Ben Currie (Warrington)

1 pt Marc Sneyd (Warrington)

MATCHFACTS

WOLVES

1 Matt Dufty

2 Josh Thewlis

4 Rodrick Tai

3 Toby King

5 Matty Ashton

9 Danny Walker

35 Marc Sneyd

13 Luke Yates

14 Sam Powell

10 Paul Vaughan

26 Dan Russell

12 Lachlan Fitzgibbon

11 Ben Currie

Subs (all used)

15 Joe Philbin

17 Jordy Crowther

16 Zane Musgrove

8 James Harrison

18th man (used)

36 Ewan Irwin (D)

Also in 21-man squad

19 Stefan Ratchford

21 Adam Holroyd

24 Max Wood

Tries: King (14), Ashton (22, 27, 45), Tai (64), Dufty (68)

Goals: Sneyd 2/3, Josh Thewlis 2/4

SAINTS

6 Tristan Sailor

5 Jon Bennison

29 Dayon Sambou

4 Mark Percival

20 Lewis Murphy

1 Jack Welsby

27 George Whitby

8 Alex Walmsley

9 Daryl Clark

10 Matty Lees

11 Curtis Sironen

16 Matt Whitley

13 Morgan Knowles

Subs (all used)

14 Moses Mbye

17 Agnatius Paasi

19 George Delaney

21 Noah Stephens

18th man (not used)

7 Jonny Lomax

Also in 21-man squad

22 Ben Davies

23 Jake Burns

30 Owen Dagnall

Tries: Bennison (25, 74), Percival (32, 38)

Goals: Whitby 1/4

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 10-0, 10-4, 16-4, 16-8, 16-14; 20-14, 26-14, 32-14, 32-18

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Wolves: Rodrick Tai; Saints: Mark Percival

Penalty count: 2-2

Half-time: 16-14

Referee: Liam Moore

Attendance: 10,214