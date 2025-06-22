Sam Burgess’ reaction to latest Warrington Wolves loss and new injury blow

SAM BURGESS admitted Warrington Wolves were “not good enough” in their surprise home defeat to Huddersfield Giants.

“It’s a very disappointing result today, we didn’t deserve to win,” said coach Burgess after a fifth loss in six.

“When things are not going your way it’s tough. We had a bright start and were pressing their line when the interception came and they scored from it and it took our momentum away.

“They scored again quite quickly after that and then got a penalty, and I am still unsure what it was for but again it put us on the back foot.

“It was a long game today and fairly stop start and not really good for both teams.

“I know we came back late and scored a couple of tries but we were not good enough to win the game.

“We tried hard in places but there were too many errors in our play and they stood up to it.

“We had enough to win today, and we didn’t, and I won’t use injuries as excuses. We have to work harder, and we have the players to do that to get us back on track.

“We lost Adam Holroyd midweek who injured his hamstring in training and could be out for eight weeks.

“We need to regroup quickly and will look at the reviews and how to improve and put that in motion.”