Luke Robinson ‘overjoyed’ and sees brighter times ahead for Huddersfield Giants

LUKE ROBINSON believes Huddersfield Giants have well and truly turned a corner after securing only their second victory of the season by beating Warrington Wolves.

The coach said: “I am overjoyed for the players and the fans today. They (supporters) don’t realise how hard we have been working over the last few weeks.

“When we have not been winning games, they have been a steadfast bunch. They have a great culture in training, and they put in a lot of hard work.

“We should have had a result like that further back in the season, but today we stood up and I am very, very proud for everyone.

“It did cross my mind that here we go again (when Warrington threatened a late fightback) but everyone stood up and saw us over the line and it has been coming.

“We gave a dominant performance today as we did last week against Wigan, but we came out of it today on the right side.

“I have always said the second half of the season will be better for us and I think we started to turn the corner when we played Leigh, and our performances have got better.

“We have got to keep the momentum going now as we move on and we have a tough game at Catalans next week.

“It was a huge effort today and we played some good stuff and scored some good tries, but it was a blow to lose Sam Halsall with the head-injury assessment fail.

“Game management has been a problem at times this season and to lose Adam Clune (to injury for the rest of the season) was a big blow, but (director of rugby) Andy Kelly and the club moved quickly to replace him with Matt Frawley and despite only two training sessions he has slotted in well today and showed some great touches.”