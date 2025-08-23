Sam Burgess wants to retain Warrington Wolves duo

SAM BURGESS is keen to keep Ryan Matterson and Sam Stone at Warrington Wolves beyond the end of this season.

Matterson joined the Wire on a short-term deal last month from Parramatta Eels, where he is still contracted for next season.

Fellow back-rower Stone, meanwhile, has been on loan at Warrington from stricken Super League rivals Salford Red Devils since June.

Both Australians occupy quota spots, although the number of permitted overseas men will rise from seven to ten next season.

Asked about the progress in sorting deals for the pair, coach Burgess said: “Hopefully time will sort those things out.

“Ideally, it would be nice to keep them both.”

Matterson, 30, is only a few weeks into his spell in the UK but is open to staying beyond this season.

He told the September issue of Rugby League World: “Anything that is the right fit for me, that’s what I’m willing to do.

“I’m definitely contracted with Parramatta until the end of next year. (The move to Warrington) was more because I hadn’t played much football this year and I really needed to take to the field and enjoy my football again.

“I’m enjoying it so far. The club has spoken to my manager about the future and next year and things like that, but I’ve told my manager he can sort that out.”

Matterson was on the losing side in his first two Warrington appearances, but made a first start in last week’s win over Catalans Dragons.

“From the top all the way down to the fans, it’s been so welcoming,” he added.

“I can’t speak highly enough of all of the boys. It’s just a smooth transition.

“It was good to get some game time and I’m going to be better for it. I’m just looking for a strong end to the season.”

