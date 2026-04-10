Sam Luckley relishing ‘hectic start to season’ as Hull KR find their feet

SAM LUCKLEY says Hull KR are relishing the relentless itinerary of high-profile matches.

They host York Knights in a Challenge Cup quarter-final on Saturday as the holders continue their bid to reach Wembley for a second successive season.

That’s on the back of a typically fraught Good Friday derby win over Hull FC while, of course, they also defeated Brisbane Broncos in the World Club Challenge and headed to Las Vegas for a Super League bash with Leeds Rhinos.

Scotland prop Luckley admitted: “It’s another big game. It doesn’t stop, does it?!

“It felt really good on Friday. It has been a hectic start to the season with a lot of travel.

“The travel can take it out of you but we’re in the middle of a run of three home games now.

“Last week (against St Helens) we just talked about having a turning point in the season, getting settled and just finding our form again.”

Champions Rovers had won just one of their opening four Super League games in their title defence, including losing their first game at promoted York by a single point,

The Knights, then, may fancy their chances of repeating the feat.

Luckley, 30, added: “The first game was a shock, but we’ve found our feet now and we’ll just be aiming to put another 80-minute performance in.

“Before, we’d be putting in performances for 60 minutes or maybe even 40 minutes. We’re now looking for a complete performance.”

On the derby, he added: “It’s always great, isn’t it? In terms of derby wins and everything.

“Friday probably wasn’t the prettiest, but it was good to find a way to win.

“We just dug in there and, you know, all week, it’s bigger than a normal game, with the build-up during the week and the history of the two clubs and the history of the derby.

“It’s just a great feeling to get the win and secure the bragging rights for our fans.”