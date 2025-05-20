Scott Taylor looking for new Goole Vikings signings as injuries hit

GOOLE VIKINGS head coach Scott Taylor wants to add some more experience to his squad as they look to stay within reach in League One.

Although the new boys have only picked up two league wins in their inaugural campaign, they have suffered a number of close defeats and have been more than competitive, perhaps with the exception of their last two outings against Rochdale and Whitehaven.

Injuries have hit a squad where Taylor has already had to call upon youngsters on loan or dual-registration from Super League clubs.

Former Hull FC man Jamie Shaul is one of Taylor’s latest injury worries, having picked up a hamstring injury recently and he may be a doubt for the game against Workington, as is veteran hooker Andy Ellis with the same injury.

Alex Holdstock is sidelined with a shoulder injury while first choice stand-off Mackenzie Harman is still at least a month away, having last featured at the beginning of March. Harry Aldous is also a month away after picking up an optical fracture to his eye in the game against Rochdale.

The good news is that experienced campaigner Misi Taulapapa is likely to be in contention for the tough trip to Workington.

Taylor said: “I’m hoping I can add one or two more players in the next few weeks. I’m in touch with a lot of Super League teams and it’s just a case of seeing where their schedules fit over the next few weeks with reserve games and Academy games.

“We’ve got a 24-man squad, but if you get six or seven injuries you’re down to 17 or 18. We’ve brought in Zack Jebson (from Hull FC) and Jack Potter (York) so we’re training with 20.

“It’s really tough. You keep bringing these young lads in and some of them do really well, and some of them are struggling. I don’t think people realise the step up from reserve grade to League One.

“When you’ve been playing in reserves against 18 or 19 year old kids, and then you come up against 30-odd year-old men in Cumbria who just want to run over you time after time, it’s a different kettle of fish.

“The biggest thing for me now is that if I’m bringing one or two players in, I want to bring in some with more experience, which we’re lacking.”