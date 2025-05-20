Workington Town trialist unable to secure game time

WORKINGTON TOWN coach Jonty Gorley is still working on plugging the gap left in his squad by the departure of Will Evans.

Australian triallist Kye Jacobsen comes to the end of his initial month stint shortly, and Gorley had hoped he would be able to get a run out against Newcastle recently to prove his worth.

He had unfortunately been left without a club following the demise of Cornwall.

Gorley said: “It’s been a tough one with Kye. He came up and he’s in the accommodation Will was in.

“The team had been travelling pretty well and I looked at the fixtures and we had pinpointed the Newcastle game for him to get some game time.

“Whether I can make a decision on one game I don’t know, but unfortunately he failed his (HIA) test so couldn’t play in that game.

“Then we had Keighley and we had Spencer Fulton playing really well and Rio Corkill has been getting better every game, and I’m thinking I can’t not play those two just to see what Kye is like.

“It’s been really tough for him. He’s a great lad and we’ve tried to get him a loan or trial elsewhere too with the view to coming back to us, but that hasn’t materialised either.

“I feel for him because his first couple of months in the UK haven’t been great.”

An injury to Caine Barnes has added to Gorley’s recruitment needs, so the backrow is another area they are looking to cover.