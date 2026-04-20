Shane Flanagan leaves St George Illawarra Dragons

SHANE FLANAGAN’S tenure as St George Illawarra Dragons head coach is over after starting the NRL season with seven straight defeats.

The Dragons’ 30-12 loss to South Sydney Rabbitohs on Saturday was their eleventh in a row stretching back to last year.

Former Cronulla Sharks boss Flanagan had been in charge since 2024, with the Red Vee finishing in eleventh place in his first campaign and 15th in the next.

“I care deeply about this club and the playing group, and after discussions with the club, we agreed this was the right time for a change,” said Flanagan, who led the Sharks to the NRL title in 2016.

“I’d like to thank the players, staff, members and fans for their support and I wish the club well for the future.”

Dragons CEO Tom Watsford said: “This is clearly a significant moment for the club.

“We understand the frustration and disappointment our members and our fans feel and we know that results have not met expectations of this proud club.”

Flanagan is the second NRL coach to depart his job this season after Anthony Seibold left Manly Sea Eagles last month.

Manly have won all three games under interim Kieran Foran, who only retired from playing last year, leading to calls for him to be appointed permanently.