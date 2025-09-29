Shane Wright on his winning try for St Helens and a rollercoaster year

AFTER spending most of the 2025 season with Salford Red Devils, with all the worries and frustrations that affected all that club’s players during the season just ended, Shane Wright’s fortunes have taken a strong turn for the better since he joined St Helens.

And on Saturday night, playing only his second game for his new club, he scored what will turn out to be one of the most memorable tries in the history of the club, when he touched down after the final hooter to secure victory for St Helens in a game that they had never really looked like winning.

And it was Wright’s first try in a St Helens shirt.

He admitted afterwards that he was having to pinch himself to assure himself that it had really happened.

“I’m going through all the emotions at the moment, especially with the year I’ve had,” he said.

“it’s unbelievable to get the win. I guess I was in the right place at the right time.

“I’ve never experienced anything like that; that’s what dreams are made of and you want to be a part of it; it was a very special moment.

“In this team there are players who can do freakish things and Harry (Robertson) is one of them. Tristan gave a crazy pass and our edge held its shape to be ready and that’s all that was going through my mind.

“It’s not sunk in that we’re 80 minutes from a Grand Final. Before I came over to Saints, I was ready to fly home and have some down time. But now I hope we can recover well and give Hull KR a really hot crack next week and see what happens.

“Moments like this make everything worthwhile, I’ve had my ups and downs during this year and, coming here, I had to do a bit of work to get back fit and I got an opportunity last week.

“There’s a lot of competition for spots but I’m very happy to be a part of this squad. Leeds could have probably scored two or three more tries and the boys did a great job scrambling and holding on for each other.

“That’s what we speak about at training and what Saints are built on and it’s important we keep doing that next week.”