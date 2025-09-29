Sheffield Eagles captain pens new three-year contract

SHEFFIELD EAGLES have handed skipper and secondrow Joel Farrell a contract extension to 2028.

Former Keighley, Batley and Castleford boss Craig Lingard is looking for a big upturn after a tough first campaign in charge in which his side finished third-bottom.

And he sees experienced Farrell, the 31-year-old son of former Sheffield, Leeds and England forward Anthony Farrell, as central to the project.

The Jamaica international has just completed a seventh season at Sheffield since signing from Batley (he previously played for Dewsbury after sending time in the development systems of both hometown club Huddersfield and Bradford).

Injury issues restricted him this year, but he returned for the final two matches, helping Sheffield seal wins against Hunslet and Barrow while also taking on the kicking duties.

That took him to eleven appearances in all, and since 2019, 131 for the club.

Fullback Matty Marsh and prop Blake Broadbent have both agreed terms to 2027, while there have been recent one-year contract extensions for wingers Ryan Millar and Will Oakes, prop Masi Matongo and versatile packman Jack Bussey.

Sheffield already had backs Jayden Billy, Connor Bower, Jack Mallinson and Billy Walkley and forwards Reiss Butterworth, Tyler Dickinson, Alex Foster, Corey Johnson, Martyn Reilly and Nick Staveley under contract.