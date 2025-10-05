Midlands Hurricanes add Hull FC forward to ranks

MIDLANDS HURRICANES have added to the signing of Ireland international Oliver Roberts with more Super League pedigree in the shape of Zach Jebson from Hull FC.

Backrower Jebson, 21, featured in League One for Workington and Goole last season, as well as turning out for Hull’s reserve side.

He played 11 times for Hull’s first team, mainly during the 2024 campaign, scoring one try, and arrives at Midlands on a two-year deal.

Jebson said: “I’m excited about the challenge ahead. Moving into the Championship is a big step, and with the quality already in the squad – as well as the new signings that have been announced – I believe we’re in a strong position to not only compete but to really challenge the other teams in the division.

“From what I have seen the club is heading in a very positive direction, and to commit here for the next two years is something I’m proud of. Having been with Hull FC since the age of 15, this move represents an exciting new chapter for me.”