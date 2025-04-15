Leigh Leopards’ Keanan Brand explains why it’s been a long road back from Love Island

IT’S been a long road back from Love Island to Super League for Leigh Leopards’ Keanan Brand.

The 26-year-old has had a rocky career, from his Widnes Vikings breakthrough to a barren spell at Warrington Wolves and then helping Leigh to Super League promotion.

The past two seasons saw him play only three times for the Leopards, due to injury spells as well as his 2023 reality TV appearance.

Brand admits he went into this year considering it “make or break” for his Leigh career – and is delighted it’s emphatically been the former so far.

He has been ever-present in league and cup, scoring six tries in ten games, and has bagged a new contract until 2028.

“I’m just buzzing to be playing every week with the boys and it’s probably the most I’ve enjoyed rugby in the last few years,” said the winger.

“I gave pre-season absolutely everything. I felt it was a last-chance type of thing.

“It (the contract) came quicker than I thought. I signed one more last year and knew this was make or break.

“After the Wigan game (round one) he (coach Adrian Lam) asked if I wanted to sign for three (more years). I don’t really want to be anywhere else to be honest.”

Coming back from the TV spotlight proved a longer journey than he could have imagined.

“I had to get some weight back on myself, because I lost a bit of weight to go on that show,” Brand explained.

“I finally got myself back into the team against Featherstone last year in the Challenge Cup, then I ruptured my MCL and I went from back in the team to bottom of the pecking order again.

“Then I had a hernia injury as well. But I don’t dwell on the past – I’m playing now and I’m happy.”

Brand says he always had the belief he could cut it at the top.

“They wouldn’t have given me a new contract if they didn’t know I was good enough,” he added.

“You have your doubts, don’t you? Confidence is a big thing. But I always knew I had it there.

“I just needed my chance in the team. I’ve got it now and hopefully I can keep that shirt.”

He also sees parallels in best mate Umyla Hanley, the former Wigan Warriors starlet who broke into Leigh’s first team last season.

“He had a few injuries but he got his chance and he’s not looked back,” said Brand of the 23-year-old, who was ruled out for the long term with a quad injury last week.

“I’m very proud of him. It is hard, especially when you see kids at other teams at a similar age playing, and you know you’re good enough.

“You just have to take your own path.”