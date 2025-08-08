Sheffield Eagles sign former Super League duo

SHEFFIELD EAGLES have boosted their squad for the Championship run-in with the signings of Will Oakes and Harry Bowes.

Oakes, who began his career at Hull KR and played twelve Super League games, has signed a deal until the end of the season following a successful trial.

The 26-year-old Scottish international winger signed with Bradford Bulls in 2024 and Batley Bulldogs for 2025 without making an appearance for either.

Bowes has arrived on loan for the remainder of the year from Keighley Cougars.

The hooker accumulated 26 top-flight appearances with Wakefield Trinity, before spending last season with Featherstone Rovers.

Both players have been named in coach Craig Lingard’s squad for Sunday’s trip to Halifax Panthers at Odsal, with the Eagles currently third-from-bottom in the Championship table.