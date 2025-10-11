Sheffield Eagles sign prolific winger from York Knights

SHEFFIELD EAGLES signing Joe Brown is ready to transfer his try-scoring skills from York as he aims to play his part in resurrecting the club’s fortunes.

The former Wigan Academy and Bradford winger, 26, who has penned two-year terms, is the first addition in the wake of a lowly eleventh-placed finish in Craig Lingard’s first season as coach.

Brown bagged 56 tries in 110 York games after ten in 29 for Bradford.

“I’ve got lots of happy memories from my time at York, but I feel now is the right time to try something different. I’m ready for a new challenge,” he said.

Lingard added: “Browny is a top-quality Championship winger who came through strong youth set-ups at Wigan and Bradford. He’s a proven try-scorer and a big presence.”

Also leaving York are backs James Farrar and Jack Potter, plus forwards Conor Fitzsimmons, Jacob Gannon and the retiring Ukuma Ta’ai.