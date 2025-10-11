The Dutch international with NRLW ambitions

Dutch dual code international Linneke Gevers may be relatively new to rugby league but she is aiming for the top with ambitions to play in the NRLW.

THE Gold Coast in south east Queensland is fast earning a reputation as the southern hemisphere ‘Hollywood’ with the vast Village Roadshow Studios, Warner Brothers Movie World and plans to build more film studio facilities.

Dutch dual rugby code international Linneke Gevers’ story may just end up tantalising the movie scriptwriters as she continues to impress a few miles down the road at the Tweed Seagulls. She has just been awarded the ‘Players Player’ medal acknowledging an impressive first season at the coastal club.

The 27-year-old’s rugby league journey started in late 2023 when Netherlands co-coach Brett Davidson scoured the rugby fields across the country looking for talent. It led to Gevers playing her part in an impressive first up 14-0 victory against Greece (coached by your correspondent) in Athens. The team followed up with a big win over Italy in the World Cup qualifiers before losing narrowly to Ireland and missing out on a berth in the IRL World Series to be held this year for a spot in the women’s 2026 World Cup.

“When this came about, (the opportunity to play rugby league for the Netherlands), I had actually quit playing rugby because I didn’t like it anymore because of the level, as I wanted to play a higher level of rugby. Actually for this game (Greece vs Netherlands) I got involved all of a sudden and it made me very happy again and now I’m travelling and living the life I want to lead,” Gevers, who grew up in the small village of Reek, about a one hour drive south of Amsterdam, explained.

“We really wanted to go further and qualify for the World Cup but we knew we were just a bunch of rugby union players playing league that went quite well. Since I’ve been here in Australia it’s a whole different game. I realised we didn’t know anything. We were just very strong Dutch women playing a rugby union game in a league match.”

Davidson, an Australian global traveler with a diverse rugby league coaching history, was generous in his praise for the Dutch forward and believes she can achieve more in the game.

“I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know Linny and her family on and off the field for a few years now. She carries an energy that is contagious and is a testament to the values her family holds dear.

“She’s a competitor who is tough, driven and always looking to better herself. After watching her for five minutes at one of our first training sessions with the Netherlands national team I knew I was watching something special.

“We started searching for opportunities abroad as not only do I believe she can play in the NRLW but she can make some real noise, noise that could become a catalyst to show that players in Europe and the Balkan region have the potential to play at the highest level.

“We spoke with Shaun Davison, coach of Tweed Seagulls and the decision became clear. It’s an amazing club at the top of the tree in every aspect and their development programs are second to none.”

Gevers settled in quickly at her new club, shifting into a more physical role from backrower to prop forward, a position she relishes and has not taken a backward step since.

“Oh my god, yes I love it! I do CrossFit as well and I love to challenge myself and say how am I going to survive this. Playing prop in rugby union compared to rugby league, it’s (league) just another level. After 25 minutes I thought, how am I going to play another half? But I can do it.”

Shaun Davison has joined the believers when it comes to his recent recruit, lavishing praise on the middle forward from the Netherlands who has quickly adapted to the required standard for second tier Australian women’s rugby league, playing alongside women such as Niall Williams- Guthrie, Megan Pakulis, Taliah Fuimaono and Ruby Fifita who have all spent time in the NRLW.

“Linneke is athletic, has good footwork, good leg speed and is excellent in collisions. However the thing that has impressed me most is her willingness to learn and the high expectations she has of herself. You know you will always get a strong performance from her. She has the potential to be an elite rugby league player.”

With the 2025 season for Tweed Seagulls coming to a close, Gevers wants to stay on in Australia to achieve her big dream and play in the premier women’s rugby league competition. If she succeeds Gevers would be the first player from the Netherlands to play in the NRLW.

“I really, really, really want to play NRLW. I’m training as hard as I can to achieve what I want. I don’t know if it’s possible but I want to make sure I do everything I can to make it possible. I hope in the next few weeks someone will see something in me they like and take me on a new adventure because I’d love to do that. Being the first Dutch player to play NRLW would be pretty cool right?”

In the meantime Gevers is keen to continue representing her nation in both rugby codes where it fits in with her schedule, which will include finding work in the Australian off-season, after being employed as a bar manager back home.

“The people here are just so nice. The area I live in is so good. I love the beach and I love being outside. I’ve been focussing on footy but I need to get work. I need to work a lot actually.

“I do really miss my family and my friends. We’re very close together and we do a lot of things together so now we call each other a lot. I think that’s the hardest part, yes. As far as Holland, the country, I don’t really miss that. I like the sun and this house I’m living in.”

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 513 (October 2025)