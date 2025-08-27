St Helens rising star expected to miss rest of year

ST HELENS fear Owen Dagnall’s season is over – but coach Paul Wellens says the winger can be “extremely proud” of the impact made in his first senior season.

Dagnall only made his Super League debut in May against Huddersfield Giants, after his first-team bow in February’s Challenge Cup third round win over West Hull was followed by a quad tear the following month while playing on dual-registration for Halifax Panthers.

But the 19-year-old has quickly established himself, in the injury absence of Lewis Murphy, as an influential player, scoring eight tries in eleven league appearances.

Such was his impact, the hamstring tear suffered in last Friday’s win over Hull FC is considered not just a significant blow for Dagnall but for his club as well, ahead of the Super League run-in.

“There is a very outside chance Owen could get back for the play-offs if we are to be involved, but that is slim,” said Wellens.

Nonetheless it has been an impressive spell for Dagnall, who has demonstrated to his club that he can be a key player for a long time to come.

Wellens said: “His opportunity probably came a little bit later than both he and we would have liked after he picked up an injury on dual-reg, but he’s shown in the twelve games he’s had with us what an exceptional player he can be for this club moving forward.

“He’s a really down-to-earth young man who continues to work hard at his game. We’re hoping it’s not a season-ender, but if he has played his last game of 2025 he can be really proud of the impact that he’s had on the team.

“He has an appetite to want to learn, to improve and get better. It’s very easy for young players, when they come into the team and do well and a lot of plaudits come their way, to get caught up in that, but he’s not that type of character, very similar to Harry (Robertson) and George (Delaney). They are humble men who continue to work hard.

“It’s a key component of this club’s strategy, bringing through young players who go on to have long and successful careers here. We feel all three of those players can play at this club for a long, long time.”

Saints’ other starting winger of late, Kyle Feldt, will also miss this Friday’s trip to Hull KR after reporting concussion symptoms following last week’s game.

Deon Cross could make his return to the side, while Wellens hinted that Robertson was in consideration for the other wing spot.