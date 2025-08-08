Salford Red Devils snap up Wigan Warriors pair as makeshift squad assembled

SALFORD RED DEVILS have snapped up Wigan Warriors pair Harvey Makin and Taylor Kerr on loan to reach a squad of 18 players for Sunday’s trip to Hull FC.

The duo follow Leeds Rhinos duo Riley Lumb and Ben Littlewood as well as St Helens players Ciaran Nolan and Jake Davies as the fifth and sixth short-term additions to Paul Rowley’s squad ahead of the Super League fixture.

Makin has already made five senior appearances for Salford in 2025 after joining the club for a loan spell between April and May, whilst Kerr has been a regular in Wigan’s 21-man squad this season.

It appears the Red Devils will now have enough players to take to the field against the Black and Whites, following the exits of Ryan Brierley and Jack Ormondroyd on Thursday and the previous departures of Chris Hill and Chris Hankinson at the beginning of the week.

The latest additions follow special dispensation granted by the RFL for Salford to recruit outside of standard loan regulations.

Both the maximum number of players permitted in a squad (five, or six if at least one loan is on a season-long basis) and the minimum length of a loan (two weeks) have been relaxed for the crisis club.

Makin, Kerr, Littlewood and Lumb have all been recruited on one-week deals for the Hull fixture only, while loanees account for nine of a squad of 18 submitted by the Red Devils with Tiaki Chan, Toby Warren and Tom Whitehead also included.