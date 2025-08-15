Sky Sports ‘exclusive’ picks revealed for Super League Round 23

SKY SPORTS’ exclusive broadcast choices for Super League Round 23 have been chosen.

Up first will be Leeds Rhinos’ home clash against Hull KR on Thursday 21 August before Hull FC travel to St Helens a day later, with both fixtures kicking off at 8pm.

Sky Sports officially picks two ‘exclusive’ Super League fixtures from each round which then cannot be shown by any other broadcasters, with those two games conducting a half-hour pre-match build-up slot as opposed to the five-minute Sky Sports coverage given to the remaining four fixtures from that round.

Of course, Leeds will be fresh off the news that head coach Brad Arthur has signed a new one-year rolling contract, whilst Hull KR are sitting pretty at the top of the Super League table.

Hull FC and St Helens, meanwhile, are fighting for a place in the top six play-off spaces.