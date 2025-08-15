St Helens boss Paul Wellens gives honest update on his own future

ST HELENS head coach Paul Wellens has revealed that there haven’t been any conversations over a new contract.

Wellens signed a one-year deal ahead of the 2025 Super League season following an inconsistent campaign last year, and much has been made over the Saints stalwart’s future as of late.

Heading into the business end of the season, Saints sit comfortably inside the top six play-offs but with the club having failed to win a trophy since the World Club Challenge since the start of 2023, it remains to be seen who will be at the helm next year.

Asked if there had been conversations about a new contract, Wellens replied: “It’s not happened yet, no.

“We’ve been in discussions, not one way or the other, just around obviously the future and what it could potentially look like.

“I’ve got the utmost trust and faith in Mike (Rush, Saints CEO) and Eamonn (McManus, Saints owner) as people and I know that’s reciprocated.

“Honest conversations will be had moving forward and when a decision has been made on where my future lies or any contract situation, we’ll be sure to let you know.”