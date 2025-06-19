Sky Sports pundit Jon Wilkin tears into “useless” and “criminal” Super League side

SKY SPORTS pundit Jon Wilkin has torn into Catalans Dragons, labelling them “useless” in their 68-6 loss to Hull KR last week.

The Dragons have been one of the surprise packages of the 2025 Super League season – and not for good reason.

In fact, the French side currently sit fourth bottom having won just five from their 14 opening games whilst head coach Steve McNamara exited earlier this month.

Their solitary try in the Hull KR drubbing was their first for four matches, and it’s fair to say that Wilkin is not impressed.

“They were useless, they might as well have not been there,” Wilkin said on Sky Sports’ The Verdict.

“Catalans did the nice thing for Hull KR and rolled over and got their belly scratched in front of 11,000 people.”

Wilkin went further, explaining how being paid to play rugby league is a “privilege” and that the Catalans players are letting the entire club down.

“Catalans have signed a lot of players on big money and I think playing sport and being paid to play sport is such a privilege and joy.

“I always remember my first coach telling me to enjoy my career because it would soon be gone.

“I see players at Catalans who are just taking it for granted. They are being paid an exorbitant amount of money to play in the south of France.

“They are letting their club owner Bernard Guasch and their fans down. They are just not trying.

“I’m fine with players who maybe aren’t good enough but not to try is criminal. It’s your responsibility to have a crack and Catalans just aren’t.”