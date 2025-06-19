Batley Bulldogs take to social media to slam difference in ban length between Dane Manning and Catalans Dragons’ Ben Garcia

BATLEY BULLDOGS have taken to social media platform, X, to express their disgruntlement in the difference in ban length between Dane Manning and Catalans Dragons’ Ben Garcia.

Manning was banned for eight games earlier in the season after being charged with Grade E Striking, with Garcia also being given the same charge in the aftermath of Catalans’ 68-6 loss to Hull KR last weekend.

However, the Dragons were able to reduce the length of suspension to just four games and 28 penalty points meaning Garcia misses half of the games that Manning has.

And it’s fair to say that the Bulldogs are not happy, with a post on X saying: “An 8 game ban and a 4 game ban. Can anyone tell us the difference? Asking for a friend.”