Sky Sports pundit Kevin Brown believes Super League side and their main signing have been “underwhelming”

SKY SPORTS pundit Kevin Brown believes that St Helens have been “underwhelming” during the 2025 Super League season.

As well as that, Brown feels that main Saints signing Tristan Sailor has also been “underwhelming” after making his move from NRL side Brisbane Broncos.

Saints are out of the Challenge Cup and sit mid-table on the Super League ladder.

And Brown feels that the Merseyside club are failing to click in attack and is surprised about that following Lee Briers’ move to be understudy to Paul Wellens.

“I don’t think there’s credit in the bank with the fans,” Brown said on Sky Sports.

“They expect this team – with the players they’ve brought in – to win and they’ve been underwhelming.

“Attack wise we expected so much with Lee Briers going in there though defensively they have been solid.

“I think they’ve got a great pack, their attack just isn’t firing and is letting them down in big games.”

When asked further about what the issue in Saints’ attack is, Brown believes that new signing Sailor has failed to fire – and that youngster George Whitby should be playing alongside Jonny Lomax in the halves.

“I’ve been underwhelmed by Tristan Sailor, he’s come in at 6 and is better at fullback. He’s playing fullback but then you’re moving the best fullback in the competition in Jack Welsby into another position.

“That will affect him playing for England and Saints’ attack. And then you’ve got Jonny Lomax who is the captain of the club, who you thought would have credit in the bank, sitting out.

“George Whitby deserves his place, but it’s a bit embarrassing for Lomax to warm up with the team as captain and not featuring.”