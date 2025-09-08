Super League Team of the Week: Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers, Leigh Leopards, Catalans Dragons, Wigan Warriors and Hull KR dominate

WHICH Super League stars make League Express’ Team of the Week?

1. Lachie Miller – Leeds Rhinos

Ended up being the difference between Leeds and Huddersfield.

2. Keanan Brand – Leigh Leopards

Registered a hat-trick in the big win over Warrington.

3. Harry Newman – Leeds Rhinos

Seemingly getting better with every passing game.

4. Umyla Hanley – Leigh Leopards

Another stellar performance from Umyla Hanley in the centres against Warrington.

5. Tom Davies – Hull KR

Some massive carries out of defence from Tom Davies in the win over Hull FC.

6. Bevan French – Wigan Warriors

Proved to be the difference against St Helens.

7. Chris Atkin – Castleford Tigers

Had the best game he has had for Castleford in the win over Wakefield.

8. Sam Luckley – Hull KR

Added impetus off the bench against Hull FC.

9. Liam Horne – Castleford Tigers

Was superb in the win over Wakefield and grabbed a deserved try.

10. Sam Walters – Wigan Warriors

Impressed in the pack against St Helens.

11. Junior Nsemba – Wigan Warriors

Appeared back to his best in the win over Saints.

12. Morgan Gannon – Leeds Rhinos

An industrious display from Morgan Gannon against Huddersfield.

13. Dean Hadley – Hull KR

Another brilliant display against Hull FC.

Substitutes

14. Jordan Dezaria – Catalans Dragons

Proved a major force coming off the bench against Salford.

15. Daryl Clark – St Helens

Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side against Wigan.

16. Denive Balmforth – Catalans Dragons

Denive Balmforth enjoyed a stellar display against Salford off the bench.

17. Jai Field – Wigan Warriors

Was brilliant against St Helens.