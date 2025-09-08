Super League Team of the Week: Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers, Leigh Leopards, Catalans Dragons, Wigan Warriors and Hull KR dominate

WHICH Super League stars make League Express’ Team of the Week?
1. Lachie Miller – Leeds Rhinos
Ended up being the difference between Leeds and Huddersfield.
2. Keanan Brand – Leigh Leopards
Registered a hat-trick in the big win over Warrington.
3. Harry Newman – Leeds Rhinos
Seemingly getting better with every passing game.
4. Umyla Hanley – Leigh Leopards
Another stellar performance from Umyla Hanley in the centres against Warrington.
5. Tom Davies – Hull KR
Some massive carries out of defence from Tom Davies in the win over Hull FC.
6. Bevan French – Wigan Warriors
Proved to be the difference against St Helens.
7. Chris Atkin – Castleford Tigers
Had the best game he has had for Castleford in the win over Wakefield.
8. Sam Luckley – Hull KR
Added impetus off the bench against Hull FC.
9. Liam Horne – Castleford Tigers
Was superb in the win over Wakefield and grabbed a deserved try.
10. Sam Walters – Wigan Warriors
Impressed in the pack against St Helens.
11. Junior Nsemba – Wigan Warriors
Appeared back to his best in the win over Saints.
12. Morgan Gannon – Leeds Rhinos
An industrious display from Morgan Gannon against Huddersfield.
13. Dean Hadley – Hull KR
Another brilliant display against Hull FC.
Substitutes
14. Jordan Dezaria – Catalans Dragons
Proved a major force coming off the bench against Salford.
15. Daryl Clark – St Helens
Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side against Wigan.
16. Denive Balmforth – Catalans Dragons
Denive Balmforth enjoyed a stellar display against Salford off the bench.
17. Jai Field – Wigan Warriors
Was brilliant against St Helens.