St George Illawarra Dragons could ‘assist’ Cody Ramsey in move to Super League

ST GEORGE ILLAWARRA DRAGONS could ‘assist’ Cody Ramsey in a potential move to Super League.

Ramsey has plied his trade in the Dragons’ reserves in 2025 after returning from a debilitating bowel illness which threatened his life, and has only been offered a train-and-trail with St George for 2026, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

The 25-year-old has scored 14 tries in 36 appearances since debuting for the Red Vee back in 2020 and has scored ten tries in 22 reserve appearances this year.

The Dragons finished in 15th spot this campaign with three straight losses in their final three games, but Ramsey has been nowhere near seleciton.

And St George could even help Ramsey make the move to England – but there is one sticking point as the 25-year-old does not qualify for the Super League’s complicated visa restrictions given the lack of first-team rugby recently.

Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V’Landys, however, could get involved if Ramsey proves to be keen on a move to the northern hemisphere.