Willie Peters gives latest on forgotten Hull KR man Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e

HE made the move to Hull KR ahead of the 2022 Super League season, but Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’ae has made just nine appearances for the Super League club.

Over the course of recent seasons, PLT has starred for Keighley Cougars and Oldham Roughyeds, even winning the latter’s Player’s Player of the Year award for 2025.

But, having signed just a one-year deal with Rovers ahead of this campaign, the 22-year-old has failed to make an appearance for the Super League club with the likes of Arthur Mourgue and Jack Broadbent in front of him.

For Hull KR boss Willie Peters, he has praised PLT for his current development, but admits that he “needs to look at next year’s roster” before deciding where the 22-year-old’s future lies.

“We look at all our players that go out on loan and we need to look at next year’s roster,” Peters said.

“Phoenix has improved a lot. He has developed well and the best thing for him was to play Championship and he has proved that he is Championship quality.

“Initially it was about him being a League One player and he won the Player of the Year there and he is now proved he is a Championship player.

“As far as his development is going, he is going in the right direction.”