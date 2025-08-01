St Helens and England centre takes break from rugby league

ST HELENS have confirmed that centre Erin Stott has decided to take a break from rugby league with immediate effect.

The 22-year-old joined Saints from Huddersfield Giants midway through the 2023 season but missed on out a place in the squad for the Challenge Cup Final that season.

She did, however, play her part in Saints retaining that trophy and claiming the League Leaders’ Shield last season.

So far this year, she has scored two tries in seven appearances – the last of those games being the 22-all draw at Wigan in June.

Stott was also part of the England team that travelled to Las Vegas to face Australia earlier this year.

Coaches Dec Hardman and Craig Richards say the door would be open for her at Saints should she wish to return.