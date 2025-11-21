St Helens’ Beri Salihi makes return to Wigan Warriors

WIGAN WARRIORS have re-signed Beri Salihi from rivals St Helens.

Salihi makes a return to the club after two seasons with Saints and will have to battle it out with Grace Banks for the starting fullback spot.

Warriors coach Denis Betts says that will benefit both players as well as the whole team.

“When I first got here the girls were talking about Beri but she’d made the decision that the best thing for her at that time was to join St Helens,” added Betts.

“But now she wants to come back and develop a different style of play. She saw what we were doing and wanted to be a part of that.

“She knows how difficult it’s going to be to get into the team, but she has taken that challenge on.

“That’s good for us as well because it creates competition for places and it will be good for her too.

She knows she’s not guaranteed a spot in the side, she’s got to fight for it, and to do that she has got to work hard at her game.”