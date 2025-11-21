London Broncos bring in young NRL forwards

LONDON BRONCOS have signed forwards Emarly Bitungane and Luke Smith from North Queensland Cowboys and Canterbury Bulldogs respectively.

Both made their NRL debuts last season, playing twice each for their respective clubs.

Tanzania-born Bitungane, 23, is a prop with 44 Queensland Cup appearances to his name, while 22-year-old Smith plays in the back row and has been involved in 21 New South Wales Cup matches.

Reports in Australia have suggested the pair will join Perth Bears when they enter the NRL in 2027, making London a stop-gap.

The Championship outfit are building a formidable squad, with the additions of Gairo Voro, Apel Kapinias and Jack Croft confirmed earlier this week.

Club-produced Lewis Bienek has also joined the list of retained players.