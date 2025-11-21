What will St Helens’ spine look like after Jackson Hastings’ signing?

JACKSON HASTINGS has signed for St Helens for the 2026 season – throwing up more questions surrounding how Saints will line-up next season.

Head coach Paul Rowley formed a close partnership with Hastings from their time at Salford together.

Moses Mbye is no longer at the Merseyside club, but Jack Welsby, Tristan Sailor, Jonny Lomax and George Whitby certainly are.

So what will St Helens’ spine look like after the signing of Hastings?

Fullback – Jack Welsby

There’s no way Jack Welsby won’t be fit and raring to go in 2026 after an injury-hit 2025. His best position is, undoubtedly, fullback and he’s one of the best in Super League in that role – so why would you move him?

Welsby has been given the number one shirt by new head coach Rowley and whilst Tristan Sailor enjoyed a few spells at the back whilst Welsby was injured, the latter will almost certainly be given the nod, at least at the start of the new campaign.

If this spine choice doesn’t work then don’t be surprised to see Welsby at loose-forward.

Stand-off – Tristan Sailor

This could raise a few eyebrows given Tristan Sailor didn’t exactly enjoy his time in the halves last season. However, it took a spell on the wing for the former Brisbane Broncos man to capture the kind of form that Saints signed him for.

Going into 2026 with a new halfback partner and perhaps a more settled spine will help Sailor nail down the stand-off position – especially with Rowley giving Sailor the number six shirt.

There’s no doubt that the 27-year-old needs to show more next season but sometimes overseas recruits take time to settle.

Scrum-half – Jackson Hastings

Put it this way, Jackson Hastings isn’t being signed to sit on the substitutes’ bench.

Jonny Lomax might have been given the number seven shirt but it’s fair to say that Hastings will be Saints’ main man in the halves, especially with the relationship between the 29-year-old and Rowley going back to the time the pair helped the Red Devils reach the Super League Grand Final.

Having only signed a one-year deal Hastings will be going all out to impress, with this deal potentially being the Great Britain international’s final chance in the top flight of both hemispheres.

Hooker – Daryl Clark

Perhaps the most obvious choice of them all, Daryl Clark will be St Helens’ starting hooker in 2026.

Loose-forward – David Klemmer

Given the number 13 shirt by Rowley, David Klemmer looks primed to take over the spot left vacant by Morgan Knowles – big shoes to fill.

Klemmer is a ball-playing forward with a mean offload but it remains to be seen whether the former St George Illawarra Dragons man will slip in seamlessly to Rowley’s way of playing.

If Klemmer flops, don’t be surprised to see Jack Welsby come into the loose-forward position, with Tristan Sailor going to fullback and George Whitby or Jonny Lomax in the halves.

So where does that leave Jonny Lomax and George Whitby?

Lomax is now 35 and was often left out of the team in 2025 by former boss Paul Wellens. It’s unlikely that he will be given a starting role, but Lomax could transition into a ‘number 14’, similar to that of Moses Mbye last season. But, the biggest question mark of them all is where does Whitby fit in?

The 19-year-old played 11 games for Saints in 2025 and definitely didn’t look out of place. With five potential halfbacks vying for two spots, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the teenager leave on loan – as he did to Halifax Panthers for a spell.

But, there is the age-old saying ‘if you’re good enough, you’re old enough’ and Whitby certainly proved that adage in the games he did play for Saints.

Whitby needs regular gametime and seeing the signing of Hastings could well have pushed the 19-year-old back down the pecking order.