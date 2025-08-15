Wakefield Trinity star out for rest of 2025 Super League season

WAKEFIELD TRINITY star Corey Hall has been ruled out for the rest of the season with injury.

Hall was hurt during last Friday’s 34-4 Super League loss to St Helens and now Wakefield head coach Daryl Powell has revealed that the centre won’t play again this campaign.

It’s a bitter blow for the 23-year-old, who has registered five tries in 21 appearances for Trinity this season.

“He has had an operation on his foot,” Powell said.

“He has got a bone injury that’s not great. It’s a 12-week injury, which is tough.

“He has had a really high-quality season. He has grown a lot over the year and really improved some of his ability with the ball.

“Defensively he has generally been really strong, he is a dangerous ball-carrier in back-field and good attacking positions as well.

“He can be really pleased with where he has got to, but obviously will be disappointed he can’t play the remainder of the year.”