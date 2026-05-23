St Helens claim dramatic late win at York Valkyrie

YORK VALKYRIE 14 ST HELENS 18

EMMA KENNEDY, LNER Community Stadium, Saturday

A LATE Dani McGifford try saw St Helens come from behind to claim a fifth straight win over York.

Ellie Williamson’s penalty looked to have seen the hosts maintain their 100 percent home record under new boss Leon Pryce, only for McGifford to fly in at the left corner as Saints snatched victory from the jaws of defeat with five minutes left to play in what is the perfect preparation for next weekend’s Challenge Cup final against holders Wigan.

York were without the suspended Rhiannion Marshall, seeing captain Sinead Peach start at loose-forward and Izzy Bibby at hooker, whilst Brooke Henderson came in for Ruby Ellis on the wing.

St Helens, meanwhile, welcomed back Rebecca Rotheram, Leah Burke, Faye Gaskin and Emily Rudge after their comprehensive round-one win at Barrow.

It was characteristically nip and tuck between the sides, who never let one another stray out of arms’ reach.

Despite captain Jodie Cunningham leaving the field early on, St Helens made a bright start, opening the scoring in just the second minute.

Nobody could lay a hand on Burke as she broke 40 metres through centre field, laying the platform for Amy Hardcastle to dummy her way through from close range next to the posts. Gaskin added the first of three conversions.

York responded well to going behind so easily, upping the intensity and keeping St Helens pinned back within their own half.

Both sides though were prone to errors. A Saints penalty that failed to find touch opened the door for York to post their first points as the half reached its midpoint, but Jas Bell was held up as she looked to dart under the sticks with her first touch since her introduction from the bench.

Erin McDonald saw an effort ruled out for a knock-on before York hit back on the half-hour, Megan Pakulis crashing onto Izzy Bibby’s bullet pass and powering over from close range. Ellie Williamson’s conversion levelled the scores.

With Cunningham returning to the field for the second half, Saints upped the tempo and were soon rewarded, Gaskin showing great strength to bounce off three tackles before stretching out a hand to score and adding the resultant conversion.

The visitors looked to push on, with York starved of possession and forced to defend back-to-back sets on their own line.

Over 15 minutes of the second half had elapsed before the Valkyrie saw their next sight of the tryline, with Tara Moxon held up before a cut-out pass evaded Eboni Partington as an opportunity in the left corner went begging.

York though didn’t pass up their next chance after forcing a Saints knock-on, Monique Donovan sending Partington over out wide after a neat show of hands. Williamson’s fine conversion levelled the scores a second time.

That try galvanised the hosts, and after St Helens had been penalised for offside, Williamson took the two points on offer to put her side in front for the first time with seven minutes left to play.

However, York’s lead lasted just two minutes.

Having won possession back from a short kick-off, Saints moved the ball left for McGifford to score out wide, Gaskin superbly converting off the touchline to seal Saints’ victory.

GAMESTAR: Katie Mottershead was effective off the bench.

GAMEBREAKER: Dani McGifford’s late try eventually settled what had been a closely-fought encounter.

MATCHFACTS

VALKYRIE

26 Liv Turner

19 Brooke Henderson

23 Monique Donovan

21 Petra Woods

2 Eboni Partington

6 Sade Rihari

7 Ellie Williamson

8 Liv Wood

14 Izzy Bibby

15 Megan Pakulis

11 Tamzin Renouf

24 Lisa Parker

9 Sinead Peach

Subs (all used)

4 Tara Moxon

10 Jas Bell

16 Agnes Wood

18 Izzy Brennan

Tries: Pakulis (30), Partington (66)

Goals: Williamson 3/3

SAINTS

1 Rebecca Rotheram

5 Leah Burke

4 Amy Hardcastle

3 Rachael Woosey

25 Dani McGifford

6 Zoe Harris

7 Faye Gaskin

11 Shona Hoyle-Holdsworth

17 Caitlin Casey

16 Erin McDonald

14 Paige Travis

12 Emily Rudge

13 Jodie Cunningham

Subs (all used)

8 Vicky Whitfield

9 Katie Mottershead

18 Luci McColm

20 Alyx Bridge

Tries: Hardcastle (2), Gaskin (47), McGifford (75)

Goals: Gaskin 3/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 6-6; 6-12, 12-12, 14-12, 14-18

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Women of the Match

Valkyrie: Megan Pakulis; Saints: Katie Mottershead

Penalty count: 4-4

Half-time: 6-6

Referee: Aaryn Belafonte