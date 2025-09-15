Tex Hoy linked with Castleford Tigers exit

TEX HOY is being linked with an exit from Castleford Tigers, League Express can reveal.

The 25-year-old made the switch to the West Yorkshire outfit from Hull FC, firstly on loan before penning a two-year deal in June of last year.

Since then, Hoy has made 34 appearances for the Tigers, scoring 13 tries and kicking 18 goals, but he has spent a number of months on the sidelines, only returning in the pat couple of weeks.

Now League Express can reveal that the 25-year-old could return to Australia at the end of the current campaign, despite still having a year left on his contract.

With the Tigers securing the signing Canterbury Bulldogs fullback Blake Taaffe, Hoy’s exit would make more sense, especially given the emergence of young starlet Fletcher Rooney.