Jake Trueman signs new Wakefield Trinity contract

DARYL POWELL reckons Jake Trueman can become “one of the best players in this country” after Wakefield Trinity agreed a new deal to keep the halfback until 2030.

Trueman’s impressive start to this season is rewarded with a new deal to replace one set to expire at the end of next year.

The 27-year-old has faced several major injury issues in his career at both Castleford Tigers – where he was also coached by Powell – and Hull FC, while back trouble limited him to 18 games last year, his first at Wakefield.

But he’s been ever-present so far this season and Powell recently said Trueman was capable of playing for England.

“The most important thing is consistency for Truey and the club,” said the Wakefield boss.

“I see a young man who is growing in every way, on and off the field.

“He’s at a club where he can put down his roots and play consistently. If he does that and continues growing, he can be one of the best players in this country.

“He’s had some tough times over the last few years but he’s looking awesome at the moment.”

Trueman joins Jack Sinfield (2028) in being signed long-term while veteran half Mason Lino is out of contract this year.

“It’s difficult to get hold of the right halfbacks,” said Powell.

“We’ve got Mason who is a quality player but Jack is a long-term halfback and Truey now is too – it’s a huge re-signing for us.”

Trueman said: “I’ve loved my time here so far and once the club came to me about extending it was an easy decision. I love the boys and all the coaching staff.

“I feel like the club is a great place to be now, with Matt (Ellis, owner) leading the club forward and the energy from the fans and the city – I’m confident it’s only going to get better.”

Wakefield’s director of rugby, Ste Mills, said: “We are delighted that Jake has committed his future to our club.

“He has consistently shown he has the capability to become an elite performer in Super League.

“We look forward to watching him continue on his journey and believe he will be a pivotal player for Wakefield Trinity in the years to come.”