Wigan Warriors sign ex-England forward Kelsey Gentles

KELSEY GENTLES wants to add to the “winning culture” at Wigan Warriors – after playing just once for Huddersfield Giants.

The once-capped England international has joined this year’s dominant, treble-winning force for next season.

Gentles is no stranger to success herself, having won the League Leaders’ Shield with Castleford Tigers in 2019 before topping Super League again with York Valkyrie in 2022 and winning a Grand Final two years later.

She gave birth to her daughter in 2023, returning in style the next campaign by scoring the winning try over St Helens in the Super League decider.

That proved the 26-year-old’s final action for York, who released her in June, but after recovery from a knee injury she returned to the game with Huddersfield and debuted in their final match of this year against Barrow Raiders.

She only recently set out her desire to help the Giants, who finished fifth last season, achieve their “top-four ambitions”.

Instead the winger-turned-forward will spend the 2026 season with a club already at the top of the tree.

“The club’s history, ambition and winning culture make it a very special place to be part of,” explained Gentles.

“I’m really looking forward to contributing to the team’s success and being involved in what promises to be an exciting year for the club and its supporters.

“I also want to say a big thank you to everyone at Huddersfield for all the support they gave me during this year – I’ve really appreciated my time there and everything the club has done for me.”