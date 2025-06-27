Widnes Vikings sign Australian forward six months after Super League move collapse

WIDNES VIKINGS have signed Australian forward Ben Condon on a deal until the end of the season.

Condon moves to England six months on from a move to Super League side Leigh Leopards collapsing.

Leigh backtracked on a two-year contract following a medical assessment, saying Condon had suffered injuries from an “unfortunate accident”.

The 24-year-old subsequently joined Central Queensland Capras in the second-tier Queensland Cup instead, playing eleven times this year.

Condon, who can play in the front or back row and stands at six-foot-five, has now linked up with a Widnes side looking to arrest a slide down the Championship table, on a deal which includes an option to extend for 2026.

He is set to arrive in the UK on Tuesday and could make his Vikings debut as soon as their trip to Oldham next Sunday.

“I can’t wait to get over there and rip in,” said Condon, who made 17 NRL appearances for North Queensland Cowboys and Manly Sea Eagles.

Widnes coach Allan Coleman said: “I’m absolutely over the moon. There’s been a lot of work behind the scenes for a couple of weeks now to get this over the line.

“It’s really exciting to get Ben. He’s probably the highest-profile player we’ve brought to the club since I’ve been here.

“He’s a giant of a man, a tough, no-nonsense forward who won’t take a back step.

“Bringing him in typifies exactly where we want to get to as a club, and he comes in at the right time when we’re really thin on the ground for bodies.”