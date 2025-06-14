Danny McGuire highlights ‘under-the-radar’ Castleford Tigers star

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Danny McGuire hopes his side can use Friday night’s 14-22 win over Hull FC as a springboard for the rest of the campaign.

In only their fourth win of the season, McGuire’s men controlled large parts of the positional play and were able to capitalise on their opportunities to seal the victory.

McGuire now seeks to catalyse further wins in a difficult run of fixtures with Hull KR and Wigan Warriors now in wait.

“We’ve got a tough block coming up with arguably the two best teams in the competition in the next two games,” the 42-year-old explained.

“I really want us to compete and challenge and do something special if we can. We’ve shown we can compete against to-five sides in our performance against Warrington and we only lost by a point to Hull KR.

“But ultimately you live and die by results. Hopefully this can give our players confidence. I hope it does. I’ll try to instil that in them.

“I thought it was a really spirited, detailed performance offensively and defensively, with a lot of commitment.

“I think we were in total control of the game and I thought everybody was strong. There wasn’t a bad player on the field and it will build us in confidence.”

In a side which showed their collective unity, in both attack and defence, McGuire was reluctant to single out one individual who deserved heightened praise.

He did, however, cast a light on Zac Cini’s cultured performance at fullback, in the absence of star man Tex Hoy – who was ruled out with a calf injury earlier in the week.

“Zac was good,” McGuire added. “I think he’s been good for us all year and he’s flown under the radar a bit.

“It took him a little time to adjust and it was a shock to his system at the start.

“Since round one he’s played tough for us and he’s played with bumps this season. He’s proved tonight that whether it’s at centre of fullback, he can put a shift in.”