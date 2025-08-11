St Helens owner Eamonn McManus gives latest on Josh Papalii chase

ST HELENS owner Eamonn McManus is still hopeful a deal can be done for Canberra Raiders stalwart Josh Papalii.

The 34-year-old veteran has been heavily linked with the Merseyside club for a number of months with the Raiders initially appearing unlikely to offer Papalii a new deal.

With Papalii being out of contract at the end of the 2025 campaign, Saints attempted to swoop in – and they looked destined to get their man.

That was until Canberra had a change of heart given the 34-year-old’s form during this season, with the Green Machine appearing willing to offer Papalii a new one-year deal.

McManus, however, is still keen on a deal and believes quality players like Papalii don’t come around too often.

“Most of the commentary has been pretty accurate about this. We are in the market for a new player next season, we want top players coming to the club and Josh Papalii is still a top player,” McManus told the League Express podcast.

“Unfortunately he has had a very good season! And he is back to his best in many ways, playing State of Origin and he is a legend at Canberra.

“Initially it seemed like it would be his final season at Canberra with the Raiders not having the salary cap space and the fact that he doesn’t want to play against Canberra.

“I think St Helens was a good chance for him and he is a good fit and we would very much like him to come here.

“If he decides to stay at Canberra, we will fully understand it but if he comes to us then fantastic.

“We have got to look at all our options, Josh is one of those and a player of his quality rarely comes along in Super League.

“He would be a great contributor to St Helens and Super League but we would fully understand if he stays at the club where he is already a legend.”