Sky Sports pundit slams RFL for ‘inaction’ in Salford Red Devils issue

SKY SPORTS pundit Kyle Amor has slammed the RFL for their “inaction” in Salford Red Devils’ crisis.

The Red Devils were put to the sword in emphatic fashion against Hull FC at the weekend, going down 80-6 in what can only be described as a training experiment for John Cartwright’s men.

That result came after another tumultuous week at the Salford Community Stadium, with Chris Hill, Chris Hankinson, Ryan Brierley and Jack Ormondroyd all leaving the club to make it 13 departures so far during the 2025 campaign.

There were ten loanees in the Salford squad that travelled to the MKM Stadium after rival Super League sides loaned enough players for Paul Rowley’s men to at least take to the field.

But that follows months of uncertainty over the future of Salford, who have operated under a reduced salary cap after financial issues under the previous ownership that have only deepened since a takeover by a consortium in February.

Pundit Amor, who was co-commentating on the game on Sunday afternoon, called out the RFL for the lack of governance in the situation.

“The governing body’s inaction isn’t protecting the integrity of the sport. It’s just standing by,” Amor said live on Sky Sports.

“We’re seeing this club being picked and pulled and robbed apart.

“At the end of the day, the club has got itself in this mess, but it can’t go on like this.

“I’m not sure anyone’s getting anything out of this contest because it reminds me of junior rugby where one team destroys another.

“What have we learned here today? We’ve learned nothing about Salford and we’ve certainly learned nothing about Hull FC.

“These players are brave and committed, but, at this level, they’re just not up to it at the moment.

“I think they (the RFL) will just bury their head in the sand and hope that the next six weeks fly by.”

The governing body’s chief executive, Tony Sutton, said in a statement last Friday: “The RFL along with RL Commercial colleagues have been immersed in the critical situation regarding Salford Red Devils since the club requested a significant advance on their 2025 central distribution last November.

“This advance came with conditions, one of which was the introduction of a significantly tighter financial sustainability-led salary cap, to recognise the fact that the club had been running beyond its means. The RFL were frustrated by the lack of early engagement with the reality of this new cap by the club, which culminated in the events leading up to their opening fixture of the Betfred Super League season at St Helens – which remain the subject of a compliance case.

“The events surrounding the takeover of the club in January and February had multiple factors which added to its complexity. As I stated in media interviews at the ground before the fixture against Leeds Rhinos in April, there is no doubt that the process highlighted issues in the RFL processes for approving such club-based transactions.

“However it is worth noting that at this point, the only alternative to approving this takeover was the very probable and immediate demise of the club, with the drastic implications for contracted players, staff and for supporters who had bought season tickets, as well as for the Betfred Super League competition.

“I would also like to acknowledge the immense amount of work that has been done by many people at RL Headquarters working alongside many others at Salford in the declared aim of best ensuring the club can complete the 2025 season.

“This work has continued this week, on a daily and often hourly basis, and will doubtless do so again in the coming weeks.