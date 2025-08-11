Wheelchair Super League round-up: Wigan Warriors’ struggles continue

WIGAN WARRIORS’ struggles have deepened with a second successive nilling, as LONDON ROOSTERS put 70 points on them at Barking Sporthouse and Gym.

Lewis King, Joe Coyd and Mason Billington celebrated securing their places on the England plane for the autumn Ashes tour of Australia with hauls of four, three and two tries respectively.

Jack Linden also scored a double while Matt Wass and Jason Owen added further tries.

Owen kicked six conversions and Coyd added three.

HULL FC also fired a blank, losing 98-0 at LEEDS RHINOS, but SHEFFIELD EAGLES put up more of a fight in their 80-24 defeat to leaders HALIFAX PANTHERS.

Rob Hawkins scored six tries for Halifax and there were hat-tricks by Jack Brown and Finlay O’Neill – all three of whom are also in the England squad.

Further Panthers tries came from Cian Horgan (two), Nathan Holmes and Julio Acevedo while Hawkins kicked five goals and O’Neill three.

Stephen Reilly scored two of Sheffield’s tries, alongside efforts from Will Brooks, Chris Haynes and Joe Wink-Simmonds, who added a goal (as did Sid Ramsey).

Results

Saturday 9 August

SUPER LEAGUE: Halifax Panthers 80 Sheffield Eagles 24; Leeds Rhinos 98 Hull FC 0; London Roosters 70 Wigan Warriors 0.

CHAMPIONSHIP EAST: Castleford Tigers 16 Bradford Bulls 24; Wakefield Trinity 0 Hull KR 120; York Knights 12 Batley Bulldogs 86.

CHAMPIONSHIP WEST: Rochdale Hornets 42 North Wales Crusaders 40; Warrington Wolves 16 Hereford Harriers 40.

Sunday 10 August

REGIONAL SOUTH: Brentwood Eels 64 Woodlands Warriors 27.

Fixtures

Saturday 16 August

SUPER LEAGUE: Halifax Panthers v Leeds Rhinos; Sheffield Eagles v Edinburgh Giants.

CHAMPIONSHIP EAST: Wakefield Trinity v York Knights.

CHAMPIONSHIP WEST: Herefore Harriers v Salford Red Devils.

Sunday 17 August

SUPER LEAGUE: Hull FC v London Roosters.

Table

Halifax Panthers 9 pts

London Roosters 9 pts

Leeds Rhinos 8 pts

Wigan Warriors 6 pts

Hull FC 4 pts

Sheffield Eagles 0 pts

Edinburgh Giants 0 pts