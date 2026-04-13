St Helens quandary as Jake Wingfield appearance clause set to fall short

JAKE WINGFIELD’S season appears to be over after the latest awful blow to his young career.

The St Helens forward is believed to have suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) knee injury in Friday’s 36-4 Challenge Cup quarter-final win over Catalans Dragons.

“Wingy is fearing the worst,” said Saints coach Paul Rowley, who has had to deal with a string of injuries this season.

“Ultimately it is a sickener to keep getting such bad luck.

“Hopefully it is not bad news, but regardless, he is a fantastic player and he has a lot of support here.”

It is a grimly familiar situation for Wingfield, who has seen his development stymied by injury after injury.

The 24-year-old made his St Helens debut in 2020 but after playing a career-best 20 games in 2022, he has made ten, nine and 17 appearances respectively in the following three seasons.

His 2025 campaign was ended in August by an ankle injury, and he suffered shoulder damage in Matty Lees’ testimonial game, having already had two operations on each shoulder in his nascent career.

Wingfield returned to action last month and showed his potential when he played a starring role in Saints’ Good Friday victory over Wigan Warriors.

But as he rather prophetically reflected to League Express in the days before that clash: “It always seems to be the same.

“I string a few games together and I feel like I’m growing in confidence, then something hits me.

“It makes me more resilient, I think.”

It’s all the more cruel as Wingfield said this winter was “the first full pre-season I’ve had since being in the first team”.

He added: “I’ve always got an injury in pre-season or been coming off the back of surgery from the season before, so this pre-season has done me the world of good.

“I’ve trained in numerous positions and especially in the last few weeks I feel I’ve built my confidence up quite a lot.”

Asked about the volume of injuries across the game this season, he said: “I think the whole injury crisis in Super League is purely down to the game speeding up, bad luck and there being more fatigue in the game.”

His latest blow leaves Saints with a decision to make. Wingfield signed a contract extension last October only for one more season, with triggers for 2027 and 2028 based on the number of appearances made.

That will almost certainly not be hit this season, and the club will need to determine whether his injury record is now too great a risk.