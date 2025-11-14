Yorkshire Youth & Junior Finals off!

Yorkshire Youth Finals off!

The weekend’s seven BARLA Yorkshire Youth Cup Finals, which were due to be played at Featherstone Rovers’ Millennium Stadium, have been postponed.

BARLA Secretary Sue Taylor MBE told League Express: “We have been informed that the pitch at Featherstone will not be fit to host any games on Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 November because of severe rain and player safety concerns.

“Depending on the weather, the Main Cup and Supplementary Cup finals will now take place on 22 and 23 November respectively. I will update the clubs in midweek.”

This weekend’s schedule had been:

Saturday 15 November

UNDER 15S: Lock Lane Spartans v West Hull.

UNDER 14S: Myton Warriors Greens v York Acorn.

UNDER 13S: Skirlaugh v West Hull.

Sunday 16 November

UNDER 15S: Queensbury v Sherburn Bears.

UNDER 14S: Hull Wyke v Knottingley Mustangs.

UNDER 13S: Oulton Raiders v Normanton Knights.

UNDER 12S: Normanton Knights v Hull Wyke.