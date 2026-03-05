St Helens v Bradford Bulls preview and 21-man squads

ST HELENS head coach Paul Rowley has made two changes to his squad for Saturday night’s clash against Bradford Bulls.

Alex Walmsley is out for around six weeks due to a foot injury with Jake Burns also stepping out of the squad as Mark Percival and forward Jake Wingfield come back in.

Bradford boss Kurt Haggerty names an unchanged 21-man squad from the one that came up against Toulouse Olympique last weekend.

SQUADS

Saints: 2 Kyle Feldt, 3 Harry Robertson, 4 Mark Percival, 5 Deon Cross, 6 Tristan Sailor, 9 Daryl Clark, 11 Curtis Sironen, 12 Shane Wright, 13 David Klemmer, 14 Jacob Host, 15 George Delaney, 16 Matt Whitley, 17 George Whitby, 18 Jake Wingfield, 20 Lewis Murphy, 21 Noah Stephens, 22 Joe Shorrocks, 24 Owen Dagnall, 25 Nene Macdonald, 28 Jake Davies, 31 Jackson Hastings

Bulls: 1 Caleb Aekins, 3 Esan Marsters, 4 Waqa Blake, 5 Ethan Ryan, 7 Rowan Milnes, 8 Ryan Sutton, 9 Andy Ackers, 10 Loghan Lewis, 12 Zac Fulton, 13 Joe Mellor, 14 Mitch Souter, 15 Eribe Doro, 17 Ed Chamberlain, 20 Brandon Douglas, 21 Sam Hallas, 22 Luke Hooley, 23 Connor Wynne, 24 Guy Armitage, 25 Eliot Peposhi, 30 Leon Ruan

Referee: Jack Smith

STATS

Last ten meetings:

St Helens 46, Bradford 22 (SLR20, 11/7/14)

Bradford 0, St Helens 50 (SLR12, 11/5/14)

St Helens 30, Bradford 18 (SLR18, 9/6/13)

Bradford 10, St Helens 36 (SLR4, 23/2/13)

St Helens 54, Bradford 0 (SLR17, 8/6/12)

Bradford 12, St Helens 8 (SLR7, 17/3/12)

Bradford 14, St Helens 14 (SLR17, 12/6/11)

St Helens 28, Bradford 16 (SLR7, 25/3/11)

(at Halton Stadium, Widnes)

St Helens 60, Bradford 12 (SLR25, 13/8/10)

(at Knowsley Road)

Bradford 6, St Helens 38 (SLR2, 14/2/10)

Super League summary

St Helens won 29 (includes wins in 1999 and 2002 Grand Finals & 1998 play-offs)

Bradford won 21 (includes wins in 1999, 2002 and 2005 play-offs)

1 draw

St Helens highest score: 66-4 (A, 2005) (also widest margin)

Bradford highest score: 64-24 (H, 2004) (Widest margin: 54-8, H, 2004)

DAVID KLEMMER needs one appearance to reach 300 for his career.

– 4 for St Helens (2026)

– 22 for St George Illawarra Dragons (2025)

– 44 for Wests Tigers (2023-2024)

– 81 for Newcastle Knights (2019-2022)

– 113 for Canterbury Bulldogs (2013-2018)

– 19 for Australia (2014, 2016-2019)

– 14 for New South Wales (2015-2019)

– 2 for NSW City (2014-2015)