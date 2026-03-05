Toulouse Olympique v Wigan Warriors preview and 21-man squads

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE face arguably their biggest test yet as unbeaten Wigan Warriors make the visit to Stade Ernest Wallon on Saturday evening.

Maxime Stefani, Roméo Tropis and Ellis Gillam return for Toulouse with Tyler Dupree, Pierre-Jean Lima and Anthony Munico dropping out.

Jai Field misses out for Wigan with appendicitis with the likes of Nathan Lowe and Noah Hodkinson being drafted into the Warriors’ squad.

SQUADS

Toulouse: 1 Olly Ashall-Bott, 2 Paul Ulberg, 3 Reubenn Rennie, 5 Benjamin Laguerre, 6 Thomas Lacans, 7 Jake Shorrocks, 8 Lambert Belmas, 9 Brendan Hands, 10 James Roumanos, 11 Maxime Stefani, 12 Mathieu Jussaume, 13 Anthony Marion, 15 Joe Cator, 16 Joe Bretherton, 17 Rob Butler, 19 Roméo Tropis, 20 Ajahni Wallace, 21 Ellis Gillam, 25 Luke Polselli, 27 Hugo Garrigues, 29 César Rougé

Warriors: 2 Zach Eckersley, 3 Adam Keighran, 5 Liam Marshall, 6 Bevan French, 7 Harry Smith, 8 Ethan Havard, 9 Brad O’Neill, 10 Luke Thompson, 11 Junior Nsemba, 12 Liam Farrell, 13 Kaide Ellis, 14 Sam Walters, 15 Patrick Mago, 17 Oliver Partington, 19 Jack Farrimond, 20 Sam Eseh, 22 Tom Forber, 23 Kian McDermott, 25 Taylor Kerr, 26 Nathan Lowe, 28 Noah Hodkinson

Referee: Liam Rush

STATS

All previous meetings:

Wigan 52, Toulouse 6 (SLR24, 19/8/22)

Wigan 40, Toulouse 6 (SLR16, 24/6/22)

Toulouse 28, Wigan 29 (SLR4, 5/3/22)

Super League summary

Toulouse won 0

Wigan won 3

Toulouse highest losing score: 28-29 (H, 2022)

Wigan highest score: 52-6 (H, 2022) (also widest margin)

LIAM FARRELL needs two tries to reach 150 for Wigan Warriors.

– (413 appearances, 2010-2026)

ABBAS MISKI needs three tries to reach 100 for his career.

– 63 for Wigan Warriors (2022-2025)

– 19 for London Broncos (2021, 2023, loan)​​

– 2 for Manly Sea Eagles (2019-2020)​​​

– 13 for Lebanon (2014-2017, 2019, 2022)​​​

(0 for Newcastle Thunder, 2022, loan)