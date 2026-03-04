Innes Senior explains surprise at Castleford Tigers exit and move to Leigh Leopards

INNES SENIOR has settled in well at Leigh Leopards, but the 25-year-old winger has admitted his exit from Castleford Tigers did take him by surprise.

Senior still had another year left on his contract with the Tigers before Leigh swooped to sign the Ireland international on a two-year contract.

The 25-year-old had enjoyed two stellar years at Castleford, registering 24 tries in 45 appearances.

So when the news broke that the Leopards had signed Senior, there were some raised eyebrows.

But Senior now looks set for a new lease of life at the Leigh Sports Village after signing a contract with the Super League rivals.

“I’ve settled in really well, everyone has been good to get on with and it’s a good bunch of players and staff,” Senior told League Express.

“It’s a tight family club and I’ve found it easy adjusting to a new environment.”

So why did Senior leave Castleford, despite still being contracted?

“I was allowed to go. It did take me by surprise at the time but they have obviously made a lot of changes at Castleford.

“There’s been a lot of signings and they weren’t sure if there would be a place in the team for me.

“When I heard there was an opportunity at Leigh, it was one I was really excited for and then it all fell into place.”

Just how difficult was it being in a losing team such as Castleford’s in 2025?

“The team got into a bit of a rut losing so many games. When you do that, you lose confidence and I think there wasn’t any belief in the team at the time.

“There were some tough games, but there were some enjoyable moments too where we competed.

“Towards the back end of the season it seemed as though the team was just really low on confidence and ready for the season to end.”

Whilst playing for the Tigers, Senior suffered a horrendous season-ending injury in the win over Warrington Wolves in July.

Though the suspected dislocated ankle didn’t come to fruition, the flying winger did rupture ligaments that ended his campaign early.

That being said, Senior has started all of Leigh’s games in 2026 so far.

“I’ve worked hard in my off-season to get it right so I was ready to go into pre-season.

“I haven’t missed a session in this pre-season so I’m feeling really good and fit. I’ve had no issues with my ankle.

“Two of my outside ligaments were ruptured so I had surgery to have them re-attached.”