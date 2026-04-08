St Helens v Catalans Dragons preview and 21-man squads

ST HELENS have a trio of veteran stars back in contention for Friday’s Challenge Cup quarter-final against Catalans Dragons.

Alex Walmsley (foot) and Jonny Lomax (wrist) return from injury while Kyle Feldt has completed a three-match ban.

Paul Rowley also has George Delaney (undisclosed injury) and George Whitby (head) available again, among seven changes to the 21-man squad named for the Good Friday victory over Wigan Warriors.

Agnatius Paasi drops out with a hamstring injury which could rule him out for the next two months and Shane Wright failed a head-injury assessment against Wigan.

Jordan Dezaria and Bill Leyland are back at Hull KR after one-week loans to St Helens, who have also taken Alfie Sinclair, Billy Keeley and Chris Matagi out of their squad, to be replaced by Oscar Knox and Cole Marsh.

In contrast, there is just one change to Catalans’ squad following last Saturday’s home victory against Toulouse Olympique.

Captain Ben Garcia is back following a one-week injury absence and takes the place of fellow forward Josh Allen, who failed an HIA during the French derby.

SQUADS

Saints: 2 Kyle Feldt, 3 Harry Robertson, 5 Deon Cross, 6 Tristan Sailor, 7 Jonny Lomax, 8 Alex Walmsley, 9 Daryl Clark, 13 David Klemmer, 15 George Delaney, 16 Matt Whitley, 17 George Whitby, 18 Jake Wingfield, 20 Lewis Murphy, 21 Noah Stephens, 22 Joe Shorrocks, 24 Owen Dagnall, 28 Jake Davies, 31 Jackson Hastings, Tom Humphreys, Oscar Knox, Cole Marsh

Dragons: 1 Charlie Staines, 2 Tommy Makinson, 3 Nick Cotric, 4 Solomona Faataape, 6 Toby Sexton, 7 Lewis Dodd, 8 Tevita Satae, 10 Julian Bousquet, 12 Ben Condon, 13 Ben Garcia, 14 Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e, 15 Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui, 17 Romain Navarrete, 18 Harvey Wilson, 19 Kruise Leeming, 20 Zac Lipowicz, 24 Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet, 25 Lenny Marc, 26 Ugo Tison, 28 Léo Darrélatour, 30 Alexis Lis

Referee: Aaron Moore

STATS

Last ten meetings:

Catalans Dragons 4, St Helens 36 (SLR3, 28/2/26)

St Helens 40, Catalans Dragons 0 (SLR11, 15/5/25)

Catalans Dragons 13, St Helens 14 (SLR6, 29/3/25)

St Helens 24, Catalans Dragons 12 (SLR13, 31/5/24)

Catalans Dragons 14, St Helens 8 (SLR7, 6/4/24)

Catalans Dragons 12, St Helens 6 (SLSF, 6/10/23)

St Helens 12, Catalans Dragons 14 (SLR19, 13/7/23)

Catalans Dragons 24, St Helens 12 (SLR11, 5/5/23)

Catalans Dragons 20, St Helens 18 (SLR17, 2/7/22)

Catalans Dragons 20, St Helens 36 (CCQF, 9/4/22)

Previous Challenge Cup meetings:

2022 (Quarter Final) Catalans Dragons 20 St Helens 36

2018 (Semi-Final) Catalans Dragons 35 St Helens 16

(at University of Bolton Stadium)

2009 (Round 5) St Helens 42 Catalans Dragons 8

2007 (FINAL) Catalans Dragons 8 St Helens 30

(at Wembley Stadium)

2006 (Quarter Final) St Helens 56 Catalans Dragons 10