Leigh Leopards star suffers setback as Adrian Lam looks ahead to facing Warrington

LEIGH LEOPARDS star Davey Armstrong has suffered a setback that will see him sidelines for a further number of weeks.

Armstrong has been recovering from a ruptured ACL for almost a year, with Leigh boss Adrian Lam labelling the fullback close to a return in recent weeks.

However, the former Newcastle Knights flyer will not return in time for the Challenge Cup Quarter-Final clash with Warrington Wolves this weekend as Lam gives a roll call on a number of other injured Leopards stars.

“There were a few maybes that we will give them until the end of the week,” Lam said.

“There was some hope on Edwin Ipape, Umyla Hanley, Tesi Niu and Jack Hughes but at this point they didn’t even train with us today.

“We will give them until kick-off to see if they are fit and available.

“Davey probably won’t make this week. There have been complications with that.

“There has been a little bit of joint and nerve pain so we are just monitoring that.”

Of course, Leigh will go up against Warrington once again following a 42-6 thrashing in Super League last weekend.

And Lam believes the Wolves will be tough to break down.

“They are connected as a group with a few new faces making them look a more complete team.

“They are playing confident at the moment but we helped them in that last week as we gifted them 12 points early on.

“It certainly knocks your confidence around a little bit, but there are still quality players in our squad.

“We’ve got to find a way of coming out on top of that and we have done that in the past.”