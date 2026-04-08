Alex Walmsley leads St Helens returnees ahead of ‘do-or-die’ clash

PAUL ROWLEY is delighted to be welcoming back England prop Alex Walmsley for the visit of Catalans Dragons in Friday’s Challenge Cup quarter-final.

Walmsley has been sidelined since the end of February with a foot injury but coach Rowley has confirmed he will return against Catalans.

Also back, after serving a three-match suspension for a high tackle in the previous round of the Challenge Cup against Castleford Tigers, will be Australian winger Kyle Feldt, while former captain Jonny Lomax has also been named in their squad following a dislocated wrist.

But it’s Walmsley, amid a Saints injury crisis which has affected the pack as much as anywhere else and claimed further victims last week in Agnatius Paasi and Shane Wright, who could be a game-changer.

“We’ve had two wingers (Owen Dagnall and Lewis Murphy) doing a great job, but Alex will be a welcome addition with the injury to Agnatius and Jordan (Dezaria, Hull KR loanee) returning to his parent club,” said Rowley.

Paasi is expected to be out for a couple of months with a hamstring problem suffered early in Saints’ Good Friday triumph over Wigan Warriors, while back-rower Wright will miss the Catalans game with a head injury and there is also concern over young prop George Delaney.

Dezaria and derby match-winner Bill Leyland have returned to Hull KR with no discussions having yet taken place about a return to Saints for either in future.

Rowley said: “It hasn’t been investigated just yet. That was a short-term fix for an injury crisis which was unprecedented.

“We ran out of options to fill those gaps and still perform to the standard we need to.

“It’s not something I like to over-utilise, but both players were fantastic so if that situation presents itself again we won’t be afraid to make the same phone call, and their availability will decide the outcome.”

St Helens won 36-4 in Perpignan in round three of the Super League season – a game Walmsley played through with his troublesome foot before taking time out – but Rowley expects a tougher challenge this time.

“Like last week in the derby, form goes out the window,” he said.

“But their form is pretty good as well. They’ve come up with some really gritty performances recently, they’re proving dangerous and scoring points.

“I think they’re in a good place so it’s going to be an almighty challenge, but it’s a quarter-final of the Cup so it’s do or die.”