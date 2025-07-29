Hull KR star Tyrone May linked with move despite signing new contract

HULL KR star Tyrone May is being linked with a move away from the Super League club, despite signing a new contract.

That’s according to The Mole at the Wide World of Sports, who has claimed that the brothers of Tyrone, Taylan and Terrell, are trying to get Wests Tigers officials to bring over the eldest Tyrone so that they can all play together at the NRL side.

Tyrone was sacked by the Penrith Panthers in 2021, only a month after winning the NRL title with the club but he spent two seasons at Catalans Dragons, excelling with the French side before making the move to KR ahead of the 2024 Super League campaign.

Since then, May has become one of the most consistent halfbacks in the competition, registering 10 tries in 53 appearances for the East Yorkshire club.

May signed a new two-year deal with Rovers last month, with head coach Willie Peters saying: “It was important that we let Tyrone make that decision around whether he wanted to go back and play the NRL or play here with us in Super League.

“He’s made the choice to stay here for all the right reasons. He knows that we value him and he values us as a club.

“He’s a really important member of our team and we’re happy that he’s chosen us for another two years.”